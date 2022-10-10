Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 238,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,815 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $18,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BMY. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 239.0% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 113.1% during the first quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE BMY traded down $0.85 during trading on Monday, hitting $68.85. The stock had a trading volume of 94,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,947,132. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.36. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $53.22 and a one year high of $80.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.15.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 49.31%. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.76%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 50,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total transaction of $3,592,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,999,311.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $1,768,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,571,177. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 50,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total transaction of $3,592,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,104 shares in the company, valued at $35,999,311.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 233,951 shares of company stock valued at $16,654,206. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BMY. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.29.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

See Also

