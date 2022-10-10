Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) a €13.10 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.10 ($13.37) price objective on Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €11.00 ($11.22) price target on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.90 ($15.20) price target on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th.

Klöckner & Co SE stock opened at €7.40 ($7.55) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $737.65 million and a PE ratio of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €8.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €9.79. Klöckner & Co SE has a twelve month low of €7.11 ($7.25) and a twelve month high of €13.50 ($13.78).

Klöckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through three segments: Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals EU, and Kloeckner Metals Non-EU. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

