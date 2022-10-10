Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) PT Set at €42.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €42.00 ($42.86) price target on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DPW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €43.00 ($43.88) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €64.00 ($65.31) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Barclays set a €74.00 ($75.51) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.90 ($51.94) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a €54.75 ($55.87) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Deutsche Post Trading Down 3.7 %

DPW stock opened at €30.86 ($31.48) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €36.21 and a 200 day moving average of €37.70. Deutsche Post has a 52 week low of €30.52 ($31.14) and a 52 week high of €41.32 ($42.16).

About Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

