DGS Capital Management LLC Acquires 7,774 Shares of CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXX)

DGS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXX – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,774 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CI Financial were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CIXX. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of CI Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in CI Financial by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in CI Financial by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 181,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 3,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of CI Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. 34.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CIXX traded down $0.22 on Monday, hitting $9.17. 260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,112. CI Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.31 and a fifty-two week high of $24.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.32.

CI Financial ( NYSE:CIXX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. CI Financial had a return on equity of 39.49% and a net margin of 17.56%. The business had revenue of $444.03 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CI Financial Corp. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1411 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from CI Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 29.89%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CIXX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$23.50 to C$19.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$25.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

