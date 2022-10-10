DGS Capital Management LLC Acquires 8,809 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

DGS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 143.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,970 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,809 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Comcast by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 33,822 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 14,046 shares during the last quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at about $777,000. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 10,289 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,600,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 443,840 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $22,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. StockNews.com lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Comcast from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Comcast from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on Comcast from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Macquarie lowered Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.48.

Comcast Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,355,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,244,547. The firm has a market cap of $128.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.34 and a 200-day moving average of $40.09. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $29.19 and a 12 month high of $56.98.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.29%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

