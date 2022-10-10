DGS Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,593 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 442.9% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WMT. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.41.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of WMT stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $129.27. 151,945 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,448,459. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77. The company has a market cap of $350.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $133.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $1,233,401.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,507,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,522,030.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $1,233,401.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,507,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,522,030.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 250,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $34,457,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 283,200,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,033,569,571.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,156,499 shares of company stock valued at $297,863,113 in the last quarter. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

