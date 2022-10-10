DGS Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

DGS Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,984 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 554 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Autohome were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATHM. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Autohome during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autohome by 159.9% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 941 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autohome by 312.7% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Autohome by 47.4% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,309 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autohome by 12.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. 49.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Autohome alerts:

Autohome Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of ATHM traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.11. 26,958 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721,304. Autohome Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.49 and a 12-month high of $52.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.90. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Autohome ( NYSE:ATHM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $258.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.17 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 22.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Research analysts expect that Autohome Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Autohome in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised Autohome from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. CLSA raised shares of Autohome from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $29.30 to $42.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Autohome from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Autohome in a report on Friday, August 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.64.

About Autohome

(Get Rating)

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.