DGS Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

DGS Capital Management LLC increased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,428 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,634,956 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,327,909,000 after buying an additional 5,076,202 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,450,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,922,274,000 after purchasing an additional 10,103,061 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,991,617 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,870,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874,534 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Intel by 9.8% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 43,253,961 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,143,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Intel by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,877,503 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,075,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627,363 shares during the period. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,659,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,770,160. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.62 and its 200 day moving average is $38.75. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $25.65 and a 52 week high of $56.28. The stock has a market cap of $103.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.73.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.40). Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at $2,614,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

