DGS Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

DGS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,658 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the quarter. CGI makes up approximately 1.0% of DGS Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CGI were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GIB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CGI by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,001,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $558,957,000 after purchasing an additional 137,002 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of CGI by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,196,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $414,597,000 after buying an additional 900,529 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of CGI by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,209,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $336,021,000 after buying an additional 389,885 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of CGI by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,321,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,014,000 after buying an additional 157,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CGI during the 4th quarter valued at $202,279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GIB shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.94.

NYSE:GIB traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $74.90. 2,135 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,671. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.94. CGI Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.76 and a 52 week high of $93.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. CGI had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 21.11%. On average, equities research analysts predict that CGI Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

