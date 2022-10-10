DGS Capital Management LLC Has $370,000 Stock Holdings in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX)

DGS Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,506 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ORIX were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in ORIX by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in ORIX by 68.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ORIX by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in ORIX during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in ORIX by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IX stock traded down $0.98 on Monday, hitting $71.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,393. The company has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.44. ORIX Co. has a one year low of $70.59 and a one year high of $112.91.

ORIX ( NYSE:IX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. ORIX had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 12.09%. Research analysts anticipate that ORIX Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of ORIX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

