DGS Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

DGS Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. C3.ai comprises about 0.7% of DGS Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in C3.ai were worth $886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of C3.ai in the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 3,311 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of C3.ai in the 2nd quarter worth $354,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at C3.ai

In related news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 2,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $38,562.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 363,926 shares in the company, valued at $6,619,813.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 2,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $38,562.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 363,926 shares in the company, valued at $6,619,813.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Shankar Sastry sold 79,142 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total transaction of $1,043,882.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,001.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,622 shares of company stock worth $1,297,424. 38.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

C3.ai Stock Down 2.8 %

C3.ai stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.19. The stock had a trading volume of 62,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,850,193. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 0.70. C3.ai, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.14 and a 12-month high of $53.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.18.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.12. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 85.25% and a negative return on equity of 19.23%. The firm had revenue of $65.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on AI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of C3.ai from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of C3.ai from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of C3.ai from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of C3.ai from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of C3.ai in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.70.

C3.ai Profile

(Get Rating)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

