DGS Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

DGS Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 183,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,365 shares during the quarter. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 15.4% of DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. DGS Capital Management LLC owned about 0.22% of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF worth $19,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acima Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. FCA Corp TX boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 7,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 44,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,664,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

SUB traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $102.98. The stock had a trading volume of 9,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,756. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $102.51 and a 1 year high of $107.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.01 and a 200 day moving average of $104.19.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.