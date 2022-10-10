Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Shares Sold by Index Fund Advisors Inc.

Index Fund Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,888,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230,111 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF makes up 18.2% of Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Index Fund Advisors Inc. owned 4.62% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $239,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services & Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services & Investments LLC now owns 32,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 4,698 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,171,000. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 100,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,111,000 after acquiring an additional 12,444 shares during the period. Madrona Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $700,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $4,282,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of DFUS stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $39.25. The stock had a trading volume of 903 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,611. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.76. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.76 and a fifty-two week high of $52.22.

