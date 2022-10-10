Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Diodes to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Diodes from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DIOD opened at $69.96 on Friday. Diodes has a 12 month low of $58.52 and a 12 month high of $113.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.30.

Diodes ( NASDAQ:DIOD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $500.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.47 million. Diodes had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 23.24%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Diodes will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total value of $249,330.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,248,459.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Diodes by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,477,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Diodes by 157.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Diodes by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp grew its stake in shares of Diodes by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 68,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,421,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Diodes by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

