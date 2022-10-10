Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Position Boosted by Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 249,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,423 shares during the quarter. Discover Financial Services makes up 2.0% of Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.09% of Discover Financial Services worth $23,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. GHE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $93.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,787,925. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $25.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.07. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $88.02 and a twelve month high of $133.40.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.21. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 36.35% and a net margin of 34.89%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.63%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DFS shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Discover Financial Services from $130.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $120.00 in a report on Sunday, July 24th. Citigroup lowered Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Discover Financial Services to $134.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.38.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

