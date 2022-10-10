DMM: Governance Market Capitalization Reaches $602,504.73 (DMG)

DMM: Governance (DMG) traded 7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 10th. Over the last week, DMM: Governance has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. One DMM: Governance token can currently be purchased for $0.0120 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DMM: Governance has a market capitalization of $602,504.73 and $76,246.00 worth of DMM: Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DMM: Governance alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003166 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010841 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000085 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069623 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10643676 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

DMM: Governance Token Profile

DMM: Governance was first traded on March 2nd, 2020. DMM: Governance’s total supply is 249,511,025 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,171,518 tokens. The official website for DMM: Governance is defimoneymarket.com. DMM: Governance’s official Twitter account is @dmmdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. DMM: Governance’s official message board is medium.com/dmm-dao. The Reddit community for DMM: Governance is https://reddit.com/r/dmmdao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DMM: Governance

According to CryptoCompare, “DMM: Governance (DMG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. DMM: Governance has a current supply of 249,511,024.98987937 with 50,171,518.3007703 in circulation. The last known price of DMM: Governance is 0.00851654 USD and is down -1.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $61,555.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://defimoneymarket.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMM: Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMM: Governance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DMM: Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DMM: Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DMM: Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.