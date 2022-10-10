DNP Select Income Fund (NYSE:DNP) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $10.03

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.03 and last traded at $10.06, with a volume of 6060 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.13.
DNP Select Income Fund Price Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.20.
DNP Select Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th.
About DNP Select Income Fund
DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.
