DNP Select Income Fund (NYSE:DNP) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $10.03

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.03 and last traded at $10.06, with a volume of 6060 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.13.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.20.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Compass Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $194,000. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 3.3% in the first quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 66,620 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.24% of the company’s stock.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

