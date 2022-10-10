Dog Collar (COLLAR) 1-Day Volume Hits $23,119.00

Dog Collar (COLLAR) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. Dog Collar has a market capitalization of $7.43 million and approximately $23,119.00 worth of Dog Collar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dog Collar token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Dog Collar has traded 19.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003152 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010817 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000084 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070209 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10733186 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Dog Collar Profile

Dog Collar’s genesis date was August 6th, 2021. Dog Collar’s total supply is 500,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 tokens. Dog Collar’s official Twitter account is @dogcollartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dog Collar is https://reddit.com/r/collartoken. The official website for Dog Collar is www.collartoken.com. The official message board for Dog Collar is discord.gg/collarcrew.

Buying and Selling Dog Collar

According to CryptoCompare, “Dog Collar (COLLAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Dog Collar has a current supply of 500,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Dog Collar is 0.00000001 USD and is down -8.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $29,403.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.collartoken.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dog Collar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dog Collar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dog Collar using one of the exchanges listed above.

