Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Holdings Boosted by Live Oak Private Wealth LLC

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 382 shares during the quarter. Dollar Tree comprises 3.4% of Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $16,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sante Capital Fund LP purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the second quarter worth approximately $758,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Dollar Tree by 14,945.1% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 383,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,721,000 after purchasing an additional 380,651 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the second quarter valued at $238,000. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the second quarter valued at $4,411,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the second quarter valued at $679,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DLTR shares. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $178.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.47.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

DLTR traded down $0.32 on Monday, hitting $141.63. 27,953 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,516,564. The company has a 50 day moving average of $149.55 and a 200-day moving average of $156.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.69. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.70 and a 12-month high of $177.19.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

