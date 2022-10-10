Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Given New $41.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) had its price target upped by analysts at Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 35.72% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Driven Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Driven Brands Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DRVN traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.21. The stock had a trading volume of 4,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,950. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.67. Driven Brands has a 12-month low of $24.62 and a 12-month high of $35.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.48 and a 200-day moving average of $29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Insider Transactions at Driven Brands

Driven Brands ( NASDAQ:DRVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $508.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.37 million. Driven Brands had a positive return on equity of 10.64% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Driven Brands will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Neal K. Aronson sold 7,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total transaction of $225,330,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,758,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,054,510,664.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Driven Brands news, EVP Michael G. Macaluso sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total transaction of $503,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 318,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,007,237.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Neal K. Aronson sold 7,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total value of $225,330,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,758,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,054,510,664.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,273,203 shares of company stock valued at $298,492,725. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Driven Brands

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 17.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,398,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,592,000 after acquiring an additional 641,522 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Driven Brands by 24.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,774,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,641,000 after purchasing an additional 351,861 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Driven Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,619,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in Driven Brands by 26.9% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 167,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,414,000 after acquiring an additional 35,655 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Driven Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $1,322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.09% of the company’s stock.

About Driven Brands

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

