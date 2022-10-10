DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Holdings Raised by Sante Capital Fund LP

Sante Capital Fund LP grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. DTE Energy comprises approximately 7.7% of Sante Capital Fund LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Sante Capital Fund LP’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $2,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 9,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in DTE Energy by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,542,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. 73.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DTE Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

DTE stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $106.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,307. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.64. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $106.68 and a 12 month high of $140.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $129.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 4.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total value of $135,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,682.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Joi M. Harris sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total value of $234,234.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,011 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,471.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total transaction of $135,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,682.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,700 shares of company stock valued at $747,753 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $141.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $141.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of DTE Energy to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.70.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

