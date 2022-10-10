DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Holdings Increased by St. James Investment Company LLC

St. James Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 501,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,289 shares during the quarter. DuPont de Nemours makes up 4.6% of St. James Investment Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. St. James Investment Company LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $27,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter worth about $373,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 75,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,182,000 after acquiring an additional 7,524 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 30,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 3,382 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 44,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 10,590 shares in the last quarter. 72.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DD traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.11. The company had a trading volume of 34,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,987,653. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.33. The stock has a market cap of $26.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.20. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.52 and a 1 year high of $85.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $78.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.86.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

