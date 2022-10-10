DXBPay Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (DXB)

DXBPay (DXB) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. DXBPay has a market capitalization of $1.65 million and approximately $15,163.00 worth of DXBPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DXBPay token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DXBPay has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WOW-token (WOW) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004854 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00046265 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000607 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $307.96 or 0.01605963 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000589 BTC.

DXBPay Token Profile

DXB is a token. It launched on July 25th, 2021. DXBPay’s official website is dxbpay.cc. DXBPay’s official Twitter account is @dxbpay and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DXBPay Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DXBPay (DXB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. DXBPay has a current supply of 0. The last known price of DXBPay is 0 USD and is up 0.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $13,188.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dxbpay.cc/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DXBPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DXBPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DXBPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

