Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Braun Stacey Associates Inc.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. trimmed its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 59,416 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $9,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burney Co. boosted its stake in Eaton by 1.0% in the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 7,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Eaton by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 4,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.8% in the first quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 9,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.6% in the first quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 4,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 4.9% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total value of $227,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,858.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Eaton news, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total value of $227,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,858.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $446,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,856 shares in the company, valued at $1,911,944.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Eaton Price Performance

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Eaton from $178.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Eaton from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $112.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.15.

Shares of NYSE ETN traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $136.54. The company had a trading volume of 36,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,935,464. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.14. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $122.50 and a fifty-two week high of $175.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 17.04%. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 56.15%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

