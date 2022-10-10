eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Acquired by Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,458 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in eBay by 2.5% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,944 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in eBay by 1.0% during the first quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 20,704 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in eBay by 5.7% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,825 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in eBay by 66.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 603 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in eBay by 62.8% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 638 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $37.62 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $36.18 and a one year high of $81.19. The firm has a market cap of $20.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.57, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.26.

eBay Dividend Announcement

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.10. eBay had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 24.42%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 209.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EBAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.03.

About eBay

(Get Rating)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.