eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) PT Lowered to $42.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $52.00 to $42.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on EBAY. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on eBay from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America lowered their price target on eBay from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on eBay from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho lowered their price target on eBay from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on eBay to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eBay has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.03.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay Trading Down 3.4 %

eBay stock opened at $37.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a PE ratio of 89.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.81. eBay has a 52 week low of $36.18 and a 52 week high of $81.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

eBay Dividend Announcement

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 24.42% and a net margin of 3.60%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that eBay will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. eBay’s payout ratio is 209.53%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On eBay

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,751,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,435,649 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $783,433,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428,575 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 105.4% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,274,224 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $302,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706,942 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 6,926,387 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $396,604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,288,000. 87.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eBay Company Profile

(Get Rating)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.