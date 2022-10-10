Ekta (EKTA) Price Reaches $0.18 on Major Exchanges

Ekta (EKTA) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 10th. Ekta has a total market capitalization of $2.15 million and approximately $740,415.00 worth of Ekta was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ekta token can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000935 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Ekta has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Ekta

Ekta’s launch date was December 16th, 2021. Ekta’s total supply is 220,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,097,924 tokens. Ekta’s official Twitter account is @ektachain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ekta is www.ekta.io.

Ekta Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ekta (EKTA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ekta has a current supply of 220,500,000 with 15,871,806.45 in circulation. The last known price of Ekta is 0.18027173 USD and is down -17.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $229,636.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ekta.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ekta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ekta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ekta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

