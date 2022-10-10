Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Sets New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $21.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Elanco Animal Health traded as low as $12.05 and last traded at $12.06, with a volume of 130611 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.28.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Elanco Animal Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons bought 30,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.54 per share, for a total transaction of $436,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $436,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Elanco Animal Health news, insider Rajeev A. Modi acquired 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.90 per share, for a total transaction of $99,830.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 41,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,239.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.54 per share, for a total transaction of $436,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $436,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 56,700 shares of company stock worth $839,630. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. CKW Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 147.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.10. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

