Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

ESI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays raised shares of Element Solutions from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Thursday. They issued an underperform rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.20.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

Element Solutions Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of ESI stock opened at $16.31 on Thursday. Element Solutions has a 12 month low of $16.07 and a 12 month high of $26.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.51.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $677.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Element Solutions will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 49.23%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Element Solutions

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PYA Waltman Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 1.1% during the first quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 47,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 2.5% during the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 22,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 64,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Element Solutions by 32.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Element Solutions by 2.6% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 32,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

About Element Solutions

(Get Rating)

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.