Emfo LLC Acquires 1,000 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Emfo LLC increased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,230 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Emfo LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Boeing by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,674,287 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,065,627,000 after acquiring an additional 887,382 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at $135,429,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Boeing by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,139,143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $218,147,000 after acquiring an additional 632,913 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Boeing by 152.3% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 900,377 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $172,182,000 after acquiring an additional 543,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 501.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 582,947 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $111,612,000 after acquiring an additional 486,012 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BA. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $281.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $188.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.07.

Shares of BA stock traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $130.96. 158,018 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,283,704. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.02 and a 12-month high of $233.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $152.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.90 and a beta of 1.42.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.53 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

