Emfo LLC Acquires 500 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Emfo LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Emfo LLC’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $785,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 50.9% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 33,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 11,325 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 44,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,184,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 12.4% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 6.5% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 225,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,126,000 after buying an additional 13,683 shares during the period. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CG. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $56.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.08.

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 9,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $200,981.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,960,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,944,677.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 9,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $200,981.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,960,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,944,677.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 8,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $330,922.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 189,712 shares in the company, valued at $7,180,599.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 630,787 shares of company stock worth $29,311,622. 29.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CG traded down $0.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.26. The company had a trading volume of 67,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,608,626. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.80. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.79 and a fifty-two week high of $60.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 40.15%. On average, research analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.77%.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

