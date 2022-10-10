Emfo LLC Has $282,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Emfo LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Emfo LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Norwood Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 292.9% in the 1st quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA XBI traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $77.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 551,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,444,577. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.20. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a one year low of $61.78 and a one year high of $134.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.