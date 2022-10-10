Emfo LLC Invests $176,000 in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Emfo LLC acquired a new position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 44 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in NVR by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 323 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. lifted its stake in NVR by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 289 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in NVR by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 17 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in NVR by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,046 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,673,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in NVR by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 76 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVR Stock Performance

NVR stock traded down $74.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4,180.90. The stock had a trading volume of 832 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,209. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4,205.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4,273.44. The company has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.96. NVR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3,576.01 and a 52-week high of $5,982.44. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $123.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $137.54 by ($13.89). The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $82.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 494.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,436.73, for a total value of $1,947,724.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,131,950.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NVR news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,436.73, for a total transaction of $1,947,724.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,131,950.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sallie B. Bailey acquired 25 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4,365.45 per share, with a total value of $109,136.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $436,545. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,387 shares of company stock valued at $15,024,330. 10.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of NVR from $4,100.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of NVR from $5,100.00 to $4,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of NVR to $4,580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of NVR from $4,900.00 to $4,330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,502.50.

NVR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Featured Stories

