Emfo LLC Raises Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Emfo LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Emfo LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JEPI. CWM LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 201.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 513.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 158.4% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 37.5% during the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.09. 39,083 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,442,526. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.78. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $51.07 and a 12 month high of $63.67.

