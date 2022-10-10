Emfo LLC Reduces Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Emfo LLC reduced its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 56.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,469 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,156 shares during the period. Emfo LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 19.1% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 12,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 31.0% during the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 494,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,363,000 after purchasing an additional 117,090 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 55.2% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 51,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 18,347 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in AT&T by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 464,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,435,000 after buying an additional 37,205 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 99.1% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 6,879 shares during the period. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of T traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $14.83. 905,236 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,144,449. The company has a market capitalization of $105.68 billion, a PE ratio of 5.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.41. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $14.90 and a one year high of $21.53.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Tigress Financial lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

