Emfo LLC Sells 400 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Emfo LLC lowered its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Emfo LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,667,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 75.3% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.0% in the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 13,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5.5% in the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 27,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,707,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on APD shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $255.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $321.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.25.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $232.14. The company had a trading volume of 15,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,446. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $216.24 and a one year high of $316.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $51.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.80.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 19.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 63.16%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

