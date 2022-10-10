Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $79.95

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $79.95 and last traded at $79.96, with a volume of 3363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.14.

ENTG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Entegris from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Entegris from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Entegris from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Entegris from $133.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.45.

Entegris Trading Down 3.0 %

The company has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.54 and its 200 day moving average is $103.65.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $692.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.90 million. Entegris had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 30.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Research analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.83%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Entegris by 1,057.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Entegris by 63.8% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Entegris by 31.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Entegris by 136.5% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

