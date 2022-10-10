Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Price Target Cut to SEK 162 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from SEK 165 to SEK 162 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EPOKY. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup cut shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Societe Generale cut shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Epiroc AB (publ) from SEK 180 to SEK 170 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Epiroc AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.38.

EPOKY stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.19. The stock had a trading volume of 111,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,146. The firm has a market cap of $17.22 billion and a PE ratio of 20.27. Epiroc AB has a 52 week low of $12.96 and a 52 week high of $26.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Epiroc AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment for use in surface and underground applications in Sweden. It operates through Equipment & Service and Tools & Attachments segments. The Equipment & Service segment provides equipment and solutions for rock drilling, mechanical rock excavation, rock reinforcement, loading and haulage, exploration drilling, and ventilation systems, as well as drilling equipment for water and energy; and related spare parts, services, and solutions.

