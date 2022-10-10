Eramet (OTCMKTS:ERMAY) Downgraded by Exane BNP Paribas to Neutral

Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Eramet (OTCMKTS:ERMAY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Eramet Stock Performance
Eramet stock opened at $6.59 on Thursday. Eramet has a 1 year low of $6.56 and a 1 year high of $17.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.56.
About Eramet
Further Reading
