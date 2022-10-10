Eramet (OTCMKTS:ERMAY) Downgraded by Exane BNP Paribas to Neutral

Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Eramet (OTCMKTS:ERMAY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Eramet Stock Performance

Eramet stock opened at $6.59 on Thursday. Eramet has a 1 year low of $6.56 and a 1 year high of $17.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.56.

About Eramet

ERAMET SA operates as a mining and metallurgical company worldwide. The company extracts and processes manganese ore, nickel ore, and mineral sands. It also produces ferronickel, high purity nickel metal, nickel salts, nickel and cobalt chlorides, nickel carbonate, nickel ferroalloys, and other metallic salts used in stainless steel, catalysis and pigments, and alloy steel and casting; manganese alloys, such as high-carbon ferromanganese, silicomanganese, low and medium-carbon ferromanganese, and low-carbon silicomanganese for use in batteries, fertilizers, pigments, different reagents, construction, and automotive industries; and mineral sands, such as titanium dioxide, high-purity pig iron, zircon, and ilmenite used in ceramics and pigments.

