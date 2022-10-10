Ergo Price Tops $2.51 (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $152.76 million and approximately $2.00 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ergo has traded 39.4% lower against the dollar. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for $2.51 or 0.00012975 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19,360.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000315 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00021123 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.34 or 0.00275505 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.10 or 0.00134823 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $145.81 or 0.00753112 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $115.86 or 0.00598423 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.44 or 0.00255384 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005153 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 60,811,164 coins. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. Users are able to generate ERG through the process of mining. Ergo has a current supply of 59,756,145 with 58,638,426 in circulation. The last known price of Ergo is 2.548911 USD and is down -3.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $1,185,885.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ergoplatform.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

