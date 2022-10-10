Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) PT Lowered to $297.00 at Piper Sandler

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $335.00 to $297.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Essex Property Trust from $313.00 to $270.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on Essex Property Trust from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Citigroup upgraded Essex Property Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $295.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $390.00 to $352.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $306.00 to $302.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $298.44.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Essex Property Trust Price Performance

ESS stock opened at $221.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $267.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $287.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of 37.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.79. Essex Property Trust has a 1 year low of $220.25 and a 1 year high of $363.36.

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Essex Property Trust

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 148.90%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 6.0% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 0.6% in the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 5,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Trust Services LTA increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 5.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.