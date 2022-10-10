ETHAX (ETHAX) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $4.17 Million

ETHAX (ETHAX) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 10th. One ETHAX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0331 or 0.00000174 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ETHAX has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. ETHAX has a total market capitalization of $4.17 million and approximately $41,952.00 worth of ETHAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ETHAX Token Profile

ETHAX was first traded on March 29th, 2021. ETHAX’s total supply is 800,000,008 tokens and its circulating supply is 126,069,048 tokens. The Reddit community for ETHAX is https://reddit.com/r/ethax. ETHAX’s official message board is medium.com/@ethax/ethax-world-class-digital-asset-management-c7461c52565e. The official website for ETHAX is www.ethax.com. ETHAX’s official Twitter account is @ethaxcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ETHAX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHAX (ETHAX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. ETHAX has a current supply of 800,000,008 with 136,213,662 in circulation. The last known price of ETHAX is 0.03334299 USD and is up 0.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $42,680.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ethax.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ETHAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ETHAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

