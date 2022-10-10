Euler Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $64.75 Million (EUL)

Euler (EUL) traded down 8.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. One Euler token can now be purchased for $6.52 or 0.00033890 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Euler has a total market cap of $64.75 million and $3.18 million worth of Euler was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Euler has traded down 18.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Euler alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003164 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010846 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000083 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069774 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10666737 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Euler

Euler launched on August 25th, 2021. Euler’s total supply is 27,182,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,931,059 tokens. Euler’s official Twitter account is @eulerfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Euler’s official message board is blog.euler.finance. Euler’s official website is www.euler.finance.

Buying and Selling Euler

According to CryptoCompare, “Euler (EUL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Euler has a current supply of 27,182,818.28 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Euler is 6.7007073 USD and is up 5.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $2,255,775.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.euler.finance/.”

