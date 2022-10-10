Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $74.93

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $74.93 and last traded at $75.00, with a volume of 5060 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $77.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EEFT. Stephens began coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Euronet Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Sunday. Wolfe Research lowered Euronet Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $190.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.50.

Euronet Worldwide Stock Down 2.3 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.94 and a 200 day moving average of $105.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide ( NASDAQ:EEFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $843.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.01 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 4.30%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 237,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,361,000 after purchasing an additional 89,469 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 136.2% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 4,383 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 109.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 227,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,084,000 after purchasing an additional 118,882 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,333,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $278,068,000 after purchasing an additional 474,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,790,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

