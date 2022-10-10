Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.75.

EVRI has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their price target on Everi from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Everi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Everi from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Everi from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Everi from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Michael D. Rumbolz sold 19,424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $407,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 981,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,619,879. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $57,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $979,868. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Michael D. Rumbolz sold 19,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $407,904.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 981,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,619,879. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,848 shares of company stock valued at $613,536. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Everi

Everi Stock Down 2.0 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Everi by 9.0% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 11,169 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Everi by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 66,624 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in Everi by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 214,778 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 53,334 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Everi by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 294,788 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after buying an additional 114,584 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. grew its position in shares of Everi by 145.5% during the second quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 34,271 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 20,310 shares in the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVRI stock opened at $17.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 2.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.14. Everi has a 12 month low of $15.05 and a 12 month high of $26.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. The firm had revenue of $197.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.21 million. Everi had a return on equity of 73.32% and a net margin of 21.84%. As a group, analysts forecast that Everi will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Everi Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, game content, and related equipment.

Featured Stories

