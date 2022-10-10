EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Price Target Cut to $42.00 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $46.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.23% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet downgraded EVERTEC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

NYSE EVTC traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $32.25. 3,963 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,188. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.95. EVERTEC has a 52-week low of $30.72 and a 52-week high of $51.06.

EVERTEC ( NYSE:EVTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.02). EVERTEC had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 38.20%. The company had revenue of $160.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that EVERTEC will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVTC. Barclays PLC lifted its position in EVERTEC by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 79,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after purchasing an additional 20,699 shares during the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 18,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in EVERTEC by 5.2% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 178,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,468,000 after acquiring an additional 8,757 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EVERTEC during the first quarter worth approximately $402,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in EVERTEC by 38.5% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 65,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 18,181 shares during the period. 98.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

