EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Price Target Cut to $42.00 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $46.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.23% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet downgraded EVERTEC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.20.
EVERTEC Stock Performance
NYSE EVTC traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $32.25. 3,963 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,188. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.95. EVERTEC has a 52-week low of $30.72 and a 52-week high of $51.06.
Institutional Trading of EVERTEC
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVTC. Barclays PLC lifted its position in EVERTEC by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 79,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after purchasing an additional 20,699 shares during the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 18,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in EVERTEC by 5.2% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 178,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,468,000 after acquiring an additional 8,757 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EVERTEC during the first quarter worth approximately $402,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in EVERTEC by 38.5% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 65,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 18,181 shares during the period. 98.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About EVERTEC
EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on EVERTEC (EVTC)
- Hormel Foods is More than Just Spam
- Clorox Pandemic Gains Have Been Bleached, Time to Get Back In?
- Could the Crash of the Pound Cause the Fed to Blink on Rates?
- 2 Regional Banks With Sector-Beating Price Performance
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/3-10/7
Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.