Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) PT Set at €19.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €19.00 ($19.39) price target on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on EVK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €28.00 ($28.57) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($28.57) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Monday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €31.00 ($31.63) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Warburg Research set a €27.40 ($27.96) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €40.00 ($40.82) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Monday, September 19th.

Evonik Industries Stock Performance

Shares of FRA EVK opened at €17.04 ($17.38) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €19.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of €22.05. Evonik Industries has a 1 year low of €26.78 ($27.33) and a 1 year high of €32.97 ($33.64).

Evonik Industries Company Profile

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

