EXMO Coin Trading Up 2.9% Over Last Week (EXM)

EXMO Coin (EXM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 10th. In the last week, EXMO Coin has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar. EXMO Coin has a total market cap of $1.70 million and approximately $137,868.00 worth of EXMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EXMO Coin token can now be bought for $0.0158 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003189 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00010815 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000085 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068982 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10545625 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

EXMO Coin Profile

EXMO Coin’s launch date was July 5th, 2019. EXMO Coin’s total supply is 1,223,754,723 tokens and its circulating supply is 107,375,446 tokens. The official message board for EXMO Coin is medium.com/exmo-official. The official website for EXMO Coin is exmo.money/en/?v=1. EXMO Coin’s official Twitter account is @exmo_com and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling EXMO Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “EXMO Coin (EXM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. EXMO Coin has a current supply of 1,223,754,723.07 with 107,375,446.07 in circulation. The last known price of EXMO Coin is 0.01597652 USD and is down -1.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $29,894.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://exmo.money/en/?v=1.”

