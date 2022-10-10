ExNetwork Token Price Down 14.4% Over Last 7 Days (EXNT)

ExNetwork Token (EXNT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. In the last week, ExNetwork Token has traded down 14.4% against the dollar. One ExNetwork Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0274 or 0.00000136 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ExNetwork Token has a total market capitalization of $1.73 million and approximately $102.00 worth of ExNetwork Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

ExNetwork Token Token Profile

ExNetwork Token’s launch date was August 26th, 2020. ExNetwork Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 63,050,105 tokens. ExNetwork Token’s official website is exnetwork.community. ExNetwork Token’s official Twitter account is @exntio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ExNetwork Token

According to CryptoCompare, “ExNetwork Token (EXNT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. ExNetwork Token has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 63,050,105.09177974 in circulation. The last known price of ExNetwork Token is 0.02700046 USD and is down -1.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://exnetwork.community.”

