Falcon Project (FNT) Hits 1-Day Volume of $4.00

Falcon Project (FNT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. In the last seven days, Falcon Project has traded down 12.7% against the dollar. One Falcon Project token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Falcon Project has a total market cap of $349,165.89 and approximately $4.00 worth of Falcon Project was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Falcon Project Token Profile

Falcon Project’s genesis date was February 2nd, 2020. Falcon Project’s total supply is 99,360,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,951,280,734 tokens. Falcon Project’s official message board is medium.com/@dmitriy_aka_lavrus. The Reddit community for Falcon Project is https://reddit.com/r/falcon_sbs-2020 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Falcon Project’s official Twitter account is @falcon_sbs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Falcon Project is falconofficial.com.

Falcon Project Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Falcon Project (FNT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Falcon Project has a current supply of 99,360,000,000 with 3,951,280,734 in circulation. The last known price of Falcon Project is 0.00008962 USD and is up 0.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $8.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://falconofficial.com.”

